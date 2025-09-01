AMMAN — Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 979,525 passengers in July, marking a 2.9 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2024, according to figures released by the Airport International Group (AIG).

Aircraft movements for July remained stable, with 7,592 recorded takeoffs and landings.

Air cargo traffic dropped by 6.2 per cent, with 6,495 tonnes handled compared to July last year.

From January through July, the airport received a total of 5,386,215 passengers, a 5.5 per cent rise over the first seven months of 2024. Aircraft movements during this period rose by 1.8 per cent, reaching 43,923, while cargo volumes fell sharply by 14.9 per cent to 38,582 tonnes.

AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said that the July performance reflects “sustained” growth in passenger traffic throughout the year, “continuing a trend of record-breaking results in recent months.”

"This progress highlights the trust of our passengers and the dedication of our team, who maintain high operational efficiency and global standards of service and sustainability," he said.

Deviller added that QAIA remains committed to providing a “seamless and welcoming” travel experience, positioning itself as Jordan’s primary gateway to the world.

