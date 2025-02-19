AMMAN: Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) welcomed 784,992 passengers in January, marking a 12.9 per cent increase compared with the same month last year.

The airport recorded 6,061 aircraft movements, a 5.1 per cent increase, while air freight traffic declined by 22.9 per cent, handling 4,940 tonnes of cargo, down from last year, according to data revealed on Monday by Airport International Group (AIG).

AIG CEO Nicolas Deviller said, “Passenger traffic at Queen Alia International Airport continues to recover strongly, driven by recent regional developments and the upcoming year-end holiday season. The growth has boosted air connectivity, opened new business opportunities and contributed to a growth in tourism.”

He also highlighted the airport’s role as Jordan's primary international gateway, serving travellers from around the world, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Deviller also emphasised ongoing efforts to enhance the passenger experience at every stage, aiming to create a flexible, award-winning airport that ensures every traveller feels at home.

