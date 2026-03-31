AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday issued a directive mandating tighter control of public spending and resource use across all government institutions, official departments and public bodies, citing current economic conditions.

Under the directive, the use of government vehicles has been restricted strictly to official duties and banned outside working hours, with all previous exemptions revoked, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

The order also suspends all official travel abroad by government delegations and committees for two months, effective immediately, except in cases of urgent necessity and with prior approval from the prime minister. Hosting of foreign delegations has likewise been put on hold for the same period.

In a further cost-cutting measure, the directive prohibits the use of air conditioning and other heating devices in ministries, public institutions and government offices.

The prime minister assigned the Audit Bureau and internal oversight units to monitor compliance and report any violations, according to Petra.

The directive also underscores the continuation of earlier Cabinet decisions aimed at reducing and controlling public expenditure.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

