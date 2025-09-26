AMMAN — The value of national exports rose by 8.5 per cent during the first seven months of 2025, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly report on Jordan’s foreign trade.

Re-exported goods also increased by 4.1 per cent, bringing the total value of exports up by 8.1 per cent compared with the same period in 2024, according to DoS.

This growth coincided with a 5.4 per cent rise in imports, resulting in a 2.7 per cent increase in the trade deficit during the January–July period of 2025 compared with the same period last year, public service Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The report showed that the ratio of total exports to imports reached 51 per cent in the first seven months of 2025, up from 50 per cent during the same period in 2024, marking the highest coverage ratio recorded in the Jordanian economy.

For July alone, the coverage ratio went up to 55 per cent, compared with 50 per cent in July 2024, an increase of five percentage points.

During the January–July period, total exports amounted to JD5.798 billion, including JD5.268 billion in national exports and JD530 million in re-exports.

Imports reached JD11.319 billion over the same period, resulting in a trade deficit of JD5.521 billion, an increase of JD145 million compared with the first seven months of 2024.

For July alone, total exports reached JD987 million, including JD889 million in national exports and JD98 million in re-exports, while imports totalled JD1.78 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD793 million for the month.

The report also highlighted a 7 per cent increase in total exports for July 2025 compared with the same month in 2024, including a 6 per cent rise in national exports and an 18.1 per cent jump in re-exports.

Imports, however, fell by 4.2 per cent, leading to a 15.4 per cent reduction in the monthly trade deficit.

