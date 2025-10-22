AMMAN — The total area of licensed buildings in the first eight months of 2025 reached 6.44 million square metres, compared with 5.48 million square metres during the same period of 2024, recording an increase of 17.5 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS) monthly report.

The monthly report on construction activity and building permits in Jordan showed a "notable" rise during the first eight months of 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.

The number of building permits issued across the Kingdom also rose by 9 per cent, reaching 16,276 permits in the January-August period of 2025, up from 14,948 in the corresponding period in 2024.

On a monthly basis, licensed construction areas grew by 5.3 per cent, from 809,000 square metres in July to 852,000 square metres in August 2025.

For residential purposes, licensed building areas amounted to 5 million square metres, compared with 4.4 million square metres a year earlier, an increase of 13.6 per cent.

Non-residential licensed areas rose by 34.3 per cent to 1.45 million square metres, up from 1.08 million square metres.

Residential buildings accounted for 77.5 per cent of total licensed area, while 22.5 per cent were for non-residential uses.

The central region dominated construction activity, accounting for 71.1 per cent of total licensed areas, up by 4.1 per cent, followed by the northern with 20.5 per cent (down 8.1 per cent) and the southern with 8.4 per cent (down 10.6 per cent).

In terms of licensed residential area per capita, Amman recorded the highest share at 12.8 per cent, equivalent to 0.56 square metres per person, while Mafraq had the lowest at 4.4 per cent or 0.19 square metres per person.

New constructions and additions to existing buildings represented 62.3 per cent of total licensed area during the first eight months of 2025, compared with 37.7 per cent for existing structures.

The total licensed area for new and expanded buildings reached 4 million square metres, up 14.3 per cent from 3.5 million square metres in the same period of 2024.

