AMMAN (JT) — Construction activity recorded solid growth during the first eleven months of 2025, as the total area of licensed buildings increased by 12.2 per cent year-on-year, reflecting sustained demand in the real estate and construction sectors.

According to the monthly report issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS), the total licensed building area reached 9.12 million square metres during the period, compared with 8.13 million square metres in the corresponding period of 2024.

The expansion was accompanied by a rise in permitting activity, with 23,204 building permits issued nationwide, up 6.9 per cent from 21,708 permits a year earlier, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly basis, licensed building areas recorded a growth rate of 6.6 per cent, indicating continued momentum in construction approvals toward the end of the year.

By purpose of use, residential construction continued to dominate the market, with licensed residential areas totalling 7.08 million square meters, an increase of 8.8 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

Non-residential licensed areas, however, posted stronger growth, rising by 26.1 per cent to around 2.03 million square metres, signalling increased investment in commercial, industrial and service-related projects.

Residential buildings accounted for 77.7 per cent of the total licensed area, while non-residential buildings represented 22.3 per cent.

Regionally, the Central Region captured the largest share of licensed construction activity, accounting for 72 per cent of the total licensed building area during the period, with an annual increase of 7.5 per cent.

The Northern Region represented 20 per cent of total licensed areas, despite a decline of 13.8 per cent compared with the same period last year, while the Southern Region accounted for 8 per cent, reflecting a decrease of 18.4 per cent.

At the governorate level, the Capital Governorate recorded the highest per capita share of newly licensed residential areas, at 13.3 per cent, equivalent to 0.816 square metres per person.

Zarqa Governorate posted the lowest share, at 4.5 per cent, with a per capita area of 0.275 square metres during the first eleven months of 2025.

In terms of construction type, licensed areas for new buildings and additions to existing structures accounted for 64.8 per cent of total licensed areas, while permits for existing buildings represented 35.2 per cent.

The total licensed area for new buildings and additions reached approximately 5.9 million square metres, up 15.7 per cent from around 5.1 million square metres in the same period of 2024.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

