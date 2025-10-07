AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday conducted field visits to five sites across Petra, Shoubak, and Wadi Musa in the southern region as part of his ongoing inspection tours.

Hassan began his tour at the Shoubak Agricultural School, established in 1965 as one of the Kingdom’s pioneering institutions in agricultural education and currently serving around 100 students from grades 10 to 12.

The premier, accompanied by the minister of education, listened to teachers and students discuss the school’s needs to strengthen technical and vocational training, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

He directed the establishment of a new comprehensive vocational school adjacent to the existing facility, featuring a modern agricultural department based on the BTEC system. The new school aims to accommodate more students and introduce specialisations aligned with local labour market needs.

At the Al Abdaliyeh Health Centre in Shoubak, Hassan, accompanied by the minister of health, met with patients and medical staff to assess healthcare services.

He instructed a full renovation of the centre, ensuring the availability of essential medicines and the enhancement of services for local residents, the statement said.

Established in 2000, the centre serves around 6,000 residents across four villages and receives over 4,000 annual visitors. It is located 29 kilometres from the nearest hospital.

The prime minister also visited the Petra Comprehensive Day Service Centre for People with Disabilities, accompanied by the minister of social development, where he reviewed services provided to individuals with intellectual disabilities, autism, and speech difficulties.

He commended the centre’s efforts and directed immediate maintenance works, provision of new equipment, and expansion of services to meet growing community needs.

During his inspection of the long-delayed Crowne Plaza Petra Hotel renovation project, Hassan, joined by the ministers of labour and tourism, was briefed on progress and challenges facing completion. He stressed the importance of finalising the project and reopening the hotel by early 2026, in time for the upcoming tourism season.

The prime minister also visited the Devon Chocolate Factory in Wadi Musa, which won Jordan’s “Best Entrepreneurial Project” award in 2024.

Founded in 2018 by local entrepreneur Taisir Alaia, the factory employs 40 residents, most of them women, and exports its products to the United States.

Hassan praised the factory as a model of successful local investment and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting similar initiatives and their expansion. The prime minister was accompanied throughout the visit by the Maan governor.

