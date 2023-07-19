AMMAN — Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh and Japan’s Minister for Digital Transformation Kono Taro on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance technical cooperation and expertise exchange on digital transformation.

The memo aims to enhance opportunities for collaboration in information and communication technology (ICT), innovation and digital transformation.

The memo focuses on artificial intelligence, the Internet of things, blockchain technology, cloud technology, robots and other modern digital technology, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The memo also focuses on data, e-payment, digital identity, sustainable IT and smart city technology.

Additionally, it aims to provide both nations with support and training in technology, innovation promotion, leadership, digital government and public service delivery by sharing best practices, participating in conferences and exchanging experts between the two countries.

Hanandeh stressed the government’s keenness to boost partnership, cooperation and expertise exchange with the Japanese government, noting that Jordan can benefit from Japan’s experience and expertise in digital transformation.

Hanandeh also emphasised the government’s desire to keep pace with the latest technological developments and take advantage of “the global best” in digital transformation.

For his part, the Japanese minister expressed his hope that the memo would enhance both countries’ development to ability to realise the shared goal of a human-centred digitalisation process.

