AMMAN — President of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq and President of the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce Pietro Rampino on Thursday discussed means to enhance trade and investment ties between Jordan and Italy, and initiatives targeting youth training and employment.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Arab-German Forum in Berlin and focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Haj Tawfiq said that both sides agreed to launch remote training courses for Jordanian youth in select professional fields through Italian companies, which will deliver their expertise via virtual platforms.

Participants will receive certificates accredited by the European Union and issued in cooperation with the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce.

He further noted that the Arab-Italian Chamber, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Education, will offer 25 fully funded scholarships for Jordanian students to study at specialised institutes in Italy for two years.

The students will receive recognised qualifications enabling them to enter the Italian labour market, Haj Tawfiq said, welcoming the initiative and stressing its value in building a skilled workforce.

The two sides agreed that the JCC would serve as the official point of contact for Italian investors and business representatives seeking opportunities in Jordan, where the chamber would also provide detailed information on legislation, investment incentives, and the overall business environment in the Kingdom.

The Arab-Italian Chamber will act as a platform to assist Jordanian companies looking to expand into the Italian market or establish commercial partnerships.

Haj Tawfiq stressed that these efforts would enhance trade flows, especially by boosting Jordanian exports to Italy.

Established in 2015, the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce is supported by key institutions, professional bodies, and Italian banks. It aims to boost Arab-Italian trade and investment relations and promote broader economic cooperation.

