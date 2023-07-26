AMMAN — The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) on Monday released a video showcasing investment incentives that were recently granted by the Cabinet to Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Industrial Estate in Karak.

These incentives include "significant" reductions in electricity prices of up to 80 per cent, as well as an estate in theproductive branches programme, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government decision reduced tariffs of investors in the estate by 25 per cent to 75 per cent and subsidised the cost of handling export containers at the Aqaba port by 50 per cent for a period of three years.

The JIEC encourages investors and businesspeople to take advantage of these incentives, particularly given that the estate is close to the port of Aqaba.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

