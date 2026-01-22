AMMAN — The Jordanian–Saudi Business Network kicked off in Riyadh on Tuesday evening, in an economic event attended by a wide cross-section of Jordanian executives, business leaders and investors.

The initiative was launched by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) in cooperation with the Jordanian Embassy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

ACC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the network marks a "qualitative" shift in the management of economic relations between the two kingdoms, moving towards more structured and direct engagement between business communities in Amman and Riyadh.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, attended by Jordanian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Haitham Abu Al Foul, Haj Tawfiq said the network was established in response to a "clear" need within the Jordanian and Saudi private sectors for a "permanent" framework to facilitate direct networking between companies and senior executives.

The platform would provide accurate information on legislation, incentives and investment opportunities, support the promotion of Jordanian products and services in the Saudi market, strengthen supply chain integration and encourage data-driven investment decisions, he noted.

He added that the initial focus on sectors including food, construction, services and consultancy, information technology, tourism, transport and logistics reflects a realistic assessment of market demand in Saudi Arabia and Jordan competitive strengths in these fields.

Haj Tawfiq stressed that the agreed mechanisms, comprising sectorial committees, a digital platform, regular meetings, an annual forum and a business bulletin, form an integrated operational structure rather than a theoretical framework.

The initiative seeks to involve Jordanian businesspeople in Riyadh in advancing the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and in developing an advanced model of Jordanian–Saudi economic cooperation based on production, investment and knowledge transfer, with a direct contribution to supporting the national economy.

Abul Foul pointed out that the launch of the network represents an important step towards strengthening institutional communication, broadening economic and trade partnerships and making better use of promising investment opportunities.

He reaffirmed that Jordanian–Saudi relations are built on strong foundations of mutual respect and cooperation, supported by the leadership of both kingdoms.

The ambassador noted that Jordanian professionals working in Saudi Arabia possess specialised expertise, high professional standards and an active presence across a wide range of economic and development sectors.

He also affirmed the embassy support for the initiative and for efforts aimed at enhancing economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade and launching joint, value-added projects that deliver tangible outcomes and serve mutual interests.

ACC Board Secretary Mohammed Tahboub outlined the practical vision and operating mechanisms of the network, explaining that it will function as a flexible institutional platform to organise business communication, provide a specialised economic database, facilitate the exchange of investment opportunities and link companies in both countries within shared value chains.

He said the network will offer comprehensive information on priority sectors, available investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks and the investment climate in both countries, as well as advanced tools for direct networking between investors and companies, helping to accelerate the conversion of ideas into viable projects.

Tahboub added that the next phase will include the formation of specialised sectoral committees, the organisation of regular meetings and business forums, and close follow-up on joint initiatives in coordination with public and private stakeholders in both countries to ensure sustainability and measurable results.

During the ceremony, specialised sectoral committees were established covering real estate and construction, information technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, the food sector, tourism and medical tourism, logistics and transport, energy, financial consultancy and insurance, legal services and advertising and marketing.

The parties also agreed to organise direct bilateral meetings between business leaders to explore partnership and investment opportunities and to develop joint projects that strengthen economic integration and position the network as a practical platform for sustainable cooperation between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, Petra reported.

