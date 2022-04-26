AMMAN — Owners of renewable energy systems below 3.6 kilowatt who are beneficiaries from the National Aid Fund and Royal makruma (benefaction) will benefit from a fixed monthly subsidy of JD2.5 for those with consumptions less than 200 kilowatts and JD2 for consumption between 201 and 600 kilowatts, Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh said on Monday.

During a meeting with the director generals of electricity distribution companies, Kharabsheh urged these companies to show cooperation and offer any necessary help to guarantee that beneficiaries receive the subsidies, according to a ministry statement.

The minister also called on citizens who have not registered on the website to benefit from the new subsidised electrify tariff to register so as to benefit from the new tariff that went into force as of April 1.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

