AMMAN — The Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR) on Monday announced the temporary suspension of train services at the onset of the winter season to conduct routine maintenance on railway tracks, stations, carriages, and locomotives.

The JHR spokesperson said the maintenance work is part of preparations for the upcoming tourist season, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Current efforts are focused on maintaining the southern rail line up to the Al Qatrana area, alongside essential upgrades to the northern line, all carried out by Jordanian experts, he added.

"Train services are expected to resume in the spring, operating on three main routes: north to the historic city of Umm Jimal, south to the Al Jizah area, and extended journeys to Al Qatrana."

The spokesperson also noted the possibility of organising train trips for tourist groups, contingent on weather conditions.

These measures aim to enhance the railway’s infrastructure, preserve its historical significance, and improve passenger services, the spokesperson said, adding that the initiative also supports efforts to boost domestic tourism and further develop Jordan’s rail transport sector.

