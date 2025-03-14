AMMAN: As Ramadan enters its second half, Jordan’s agricultural sector is under growing strain to meet surging consumer demand. Farmers throughout the Jordan Valley and other key agricultural regions are navigating long fasting hours, fluctuating market prices, rising production costs, and persistent labour shortages.

“Over the past two weeks, demand for staple crops like tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and dates has spiked, reflecting the dietary shifts typical during the holy month,” said Nawash Yazjeen, a Jordanian farmer, in a phone interview with The Jordan Times.

Despite the uptick in sales, many farmers are grappling with logistical and economic challenges that hinder their ability to fully capitalise on the seasonal demand.

Mohammad Abadi, a greenhouse farmer, pointed out that small-scale farmers face stiff competition from larger agricultural operations and imported goods. “The added pressure of fasting makes the physical demands of farming even more challenging,” he noted. “Farmers push through exhaustion and dehydration just to keep up with the work.”

Fatima Zuhair, a Jordanian consumer, explained that during Ramadan, she tends to buy larger quantities of fruits and vegetables to accommodate the many family gatherings she hosts. “Prices are higher in some places, and there’s a clear increase in demand during Ramadan,” she said.

As the second half of Ramadan unfolds, Jordan’s farmers remain determined to weather the challenges, striking a delicate balance between resilience and the economic realities of a shifting agricultural landscape.

