AMMAN — The two-day meetings of the joint Jordanian-Egyptian Technical Committee for Land Transport concluded on Monday in Amman, as part of efforts to boost bilateral relations in the field of land transport between the two countries.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Transport, the two sides agreed to study the establishment of new routes connecting tourist destinations, such as Sharm El Sheikh and Aqaba via bus.

The Jordanian side called for a grace period of at least 48 hours for Jordanian trucks entering the port of Nuweiba awaiting to board a ferry, as was the case at the port of Aqaba.

The Egyptian side promised to study the matter and respond soon.

As for the duration of the trucks' stay, it has been confirmed that, in accordance with the Executive Regulation of the Egyptian Customs Law, the truck is granted two weeks after the expiration period.

The Jordanian side stressed the importance of operating a Nuweiba sampling laboratory for agricultural goods in order to avoid the long waiting periods for trucks.

The Egyptian side underscored that the laboratory is soon to be equipped and operated by personnel in order to reduce sample turnaround time.

The statement noted that the two countries discussed issues related to lowering fees, information and documentation exchange mechanisms, and customs e-connection. They also discussed other matters that aim to facilitate transport and trade between the two countries.

The Jordanian delegation was headed by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni and Egypt was represented by Domestic and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority CEO Sayed Metwalli.

Tahtamouni stressed the importance of convening such committees to boost the frameworks for cooperation in transport between the two countries in a way that can serve the economic sector and simplify procedures for carriers from both parties.

For his part, Metwalli said that these meetings seek to enhance understanding and cooperation and keep pace with international developments in the field of land transport to support and increase trade.

