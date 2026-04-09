AMMAN — Development operations at Amrah City have officially commenced, with land preparation and site levelling works now underway, Chairman of the Jordanian Company for Cities and Facilities Development Musab Mheidat said on Wednesday.

Mheidat noted that the initial phase is being implemented under a meticulous planning framework, supported by specialised hydrological studies to assess water flow patterns and the area’s topography.

In remarks to Al Mamlaka TV, he said work is also in progress to open access roads to the site, alongside comprehensive land preparation to facilitate upcoming construction phases.

Priority projects are scheduled to launch at the beginning of the third quarter of 2026, according to Mheidat. “The development timeline aims to complete three major projects by the end of 2027, with an additional project slated for completion by the end of 2028.”

Construction of the planned football stadium is expected to continue until its delivery in late 2029, he said.

Mheidat stressed that the project is being carefully planned to position Amrah City as a pioneering model for smart cities in the Middle East.

The Amrah City Project was launched by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan in late November 2025, marking the start of infrastructure works for what the government describes as a new model for urban development and long-term population growth management.

Designed as a nucleus for a future model city targeting younger generations, the project will be developed over a 25-year period under strict planning frameworks that extend beyond successive governments.

According to official estimates, the project aims to ease demographic pressure on Amman and Zarqa, where the population could reach 11 million within 25 years if current growth trends continue.

The project spans nearly 500,000 dunums of state-owned land, with the first phase covering 40,000 dunums. The Jordanian Company for Cities and Facilities Development will oversee implementation.

Amrah City will follow a comprehensive land-use plan that allocates space for investment, education, commerce, industry, housing, tourism, and public services. The city is envisioned as a green, technologically advanced hub powered by clean energy, modern public transport, and digital infrastructure.

The first phase includes several major projects, including an international exhibitions and conferences centre expected to be completed in 2027, an integrated sports city featuring an international football stadium by 2029, an Olympic city, indoor arenas built to Olympic standards, a car racing track, a 1,000-dunum environmental park, and an entertainment city scheduled to open in 2028.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

