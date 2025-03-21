AMMAN: Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to dip slightly further, with cold and cloudy conditions continuing, the Jordan Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

Rain showers will persist in the north and central regions, with brief showers possible in parts of the southwest, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Early morning temperatures in high-altitude areas may even bring freezing rain, while winds will remain moderate.

Saturday will bring a slight warming trend, with partly cloudy and generally cold weather across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warmer temperatures.

Light morning showers may still affect parts of the central and southwestern areas. Winds will remain moderate and northwesterly.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise further, with cool conditions in most areas and warm weather in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will continue to be moderate and northwesterly.

Temperatures on Friday are predicted to range between 13°C and 6°C in East Amman, 11°C and 4°C in West Amman, 9°C and 5°C in the northern highlands. Mercury levels in the Dead Sea will hover around 26°C during the day, dropping to 12°C at night, while Aqaba will see temperatures ranging between 27°C and 12°C.

