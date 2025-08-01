AMMAN — The Open Market Operations Committee of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) on Thursday decided to maintain interest rates on monetary policy instruments unchanged.

The CBJ said in a statement that the decision was a result of the bank’s commitment to closely monitor the national economy’s developments, particularly monetary and banking indicators.

It also said that the decision aligns with a comprehensive review of the international and regional economic dynamics.

Citing the latest economic indicators, the bank said that Jordan’s economy has shown notable resilience and flexibility in the face of persistent geopolitical tensions in the region, with the country’s GDP growing by 2.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, marking an increase of 0.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The CBJ projects the economy will maintain this growth rate throughout the year, buoyed by strengthening domestic and external demand.

Economic indicators confirm the strength of monetary stability in the Kingdom, the bank said, adding that its currency reserves surpassed $22 billion at the end of June, sufficient to cover 8.4 months of the country’s imports of goods and services.

Inflation has remained steady, averaging 2 per cent during the first half of the year, with full-year projections hovering around 2.2 per cent, CBJ said. “This price stability supports consumer purchasing power and bolsters the competitiveness of the national economy.”

The CBJ said that the banking sector continues to post strong figures. Customer deposits at local banks rose by 7.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching JD48.2 billion by the end of June. Credit facilities extended by banks grew by 3.9 per cent to JD35.5 billion over the same period.

Financial soundness indicators reflect a robust banking system, with the capital adequacy ratio standing at 18.0 per cent, “among the highest in the region,” the bank said, adding that the legal liquidity ratio reached 144.7 per cent, well above the CBJ’s required minimum of 100 per cent.

The CBJ said that the external sector also reported positive performance, with tourism revenues increasing by 11.9 per cent in the first half of the year to reach $3.7 billion compared to the same period in 2024.

Total exports saw a significant rise of 8.6 per cent during the first five months of 2025, totalling $5.6 billion, the CBJ said.

