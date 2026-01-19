AMMAN — Exports of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) rose by 9.2 per cent last year, signalling a clear expansion in the geographical reach of exports to non-traditional African, European and non-Arab Asian markets.

According to statistical data from the chamber, industrial exports reached JD7.490 billion last year, compared with JD6.860 billion in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

All industrial sectors recorded growth in exports over the same period, with the exception of construction industries, which saw a slight decline of 1 per cent. Food industries posted the highest increase, rising by 17.5 per cent.

Four Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber’s exports last year, namely India, the US, Saudi Arabia and Ira, with a combined value of JD4.140 billion, compared with JD4.119 billion in 2024.

Exports to India rose by 20.3 per cent last year to JD1.211 billion, up from JD1.007 billion in 2024.

Exports to Saudi Arabia increased by 6.7 per cent to JD855 million, compared with JD801 million the previous year, while exports to Iraq grew by 4.5 per cent to JD1.016 billion, up from JD972 million in 2024.

By contrast, exports to the United States declined by 9.1 per cent last year, falling to JD1.217 billion from JD1.339 billion in 2024. Despite the drop, the US remained the leading destination for Amman’s industrial exports among Arab and foreign countries.

The data also showed a "sharp" rise in exports to Syria, which surged by 268.8 per cent last year to nearly JD270 million, compared with JD73 million in 2024.

In terms of geographical distribution, Arab countries ranked first, receiving exports valued at JD3.554 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries with JD1.759 billion and North American countries with JD1.270 billion.

Exports to European Union countries totalled around JD507 million in 2025, while exports to non-EU European countries stood at JD242 million. African countries received JD40 million, South American countries JD66 million, and other countries JD51 million.

By sector, mining industries topped the list with exports worth JD1.699 billion, followed by chemical industries and cosmetics at JD1.420 billion, and engineering, electrical and information technology industries at JD1.258 billion.

Exports from food, agricultural and livestock industries reached JD986 million last year, while pharmaceutical and medical supplies exports totalled JD754 million. Leather and textile industries recorded exports of JD527 million.

The remaining exports were distributed among plastics and rubber industries at JD315 million, packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies at JD278 million, construction industries at JD132 million, and wood and furniture industries at around JD22 million.

The ACI currently represents around 8,600 industrial enterprises, employing around 159,000 workers, with total capital estimated at nearly JD5 billion.

