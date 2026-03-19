AMMAN — Around 13.48 per cent of the Kingdom population, or 1.159 million people, benefited from monthly cash transfer programmes in 2025, the National Aid Fund (NAD) annual report revealed.

The report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that 248,912 households received support, with total monthly transfers of JD21.2 million. In 2025, the Unified Cash Support Programme was expanded to include 15,000 additional households, bringing the total number of families supported to around 28,150.

A field survey covering 36,866 households was conducted, and all complaints were fully addressed, according to the report.

Some 198,868 households, representing 1,012,243 people, received support under the programme, with beneficiaries concentrated mainly in Amman with more than 28 per cent, followed by Irbid with more than 22 per cent and Zarqa with more than 16 per cent. Monthly payouts for this programme totalled approximately JD18.3 million.

Under the Monthly Financial Assistance Programme, 50,044 households comprising 147,195 people received aid, costing around JD2.95 million per month, with support ranging from JD45 to JD200, and humanitarian cases accounting for more than 31 per cent of beneficiaries.

The figures showed that children accounted for the largest share of recipients, making up more than 40 per cent of the total. The 10 to 14 age group had the highest number of beneficiaries at 185,055, followed by 15 to 19-year-olds with 184,659, and 5 to 9-year-olds with 173,610.

Female-headed households made up 29.9 per cent of recipients, with the highest shares in Maan at 36.9 per cent, Jerash at 36.4 per cent, Karak at 35 per cent and Aqaba at 34.5 per cent, while gender distribution was nearly equal, with females at 49.44 per cent and males at 50.45 per cent.

Cash aid was distributed through prepaid cards, which were used by 53.96 per cent of recipients, bank accounts with 23.45 per cent and e-wallets with 22.59 per cent, reflecting growing reliance on digital payment systems and improved accessibility, the report added.

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