AMMAN — Ismat Karadsheh, coordinator of the Regional Office for Eastern Mediterranean Countries of the Cross-Border Cooperation Programme, on Tuesday unveiled an initiative worth 234 million euros that will be launched next month.

Under the title "European Regional Cooperation in the Mediterranean", the programme is meant to boost innovative projects in various sectors, Karadsheh said.

During a roundtable discussion organised by the Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity, he also highlighted a wide range of opportunities and funding options to be offered by the initiative.

The participants, a group of entrepreneur beneficiaries of the "Employment and Environmental Sustainability Opportunities Using Nano-Technology Products for Grape Crops in the Mediterranean Region" project, implemented in cooperation with the EU-funded Mediterranean Basin Programme, reviewed their projects and achievements, including local employment opportunities, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He explained that the cross-border cooperation programme, one of the EU-funded programmes, currently serves 80 projects from 13 participating countries.

A total of 56 projects worth 23.5 million euros are based in Jordan, encompassing environmental initiatives and climate change mitigation efforts, among others, he noted.

He also highlighted the establishment of a programme office in Jordan to facilitate its activities.

