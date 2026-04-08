AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial sector posted “strong” growth in 2025, expanding by 5.1 per cent in the fourth quarter and contributing around 40 per cent of the Kingdom’s total annual economic growth.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) said that the industrial sector’s direct contribution to GDP reached 24.2 per cent, underlining its growing contribution to the national economy and its critical role in driving growth, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The JCI said the sector continues to consolidate its position as a key pillar of economic growth in the Kingdom, adding that recent performance indicators reflect the sector’s resilience, strength and capacity to sustain growth in the coming period.

The performance was driven mainly by the manufacturing sector which recorded 5.1 per cent growth, among the strongest rates seen in nearly two decades, signalling a qualitative shift in the industrial sector and a strengthening of its productive and competitive capabilities, the chamber added.

JCI said that other components of the industrial sector also maintained positive momentum, with mining growing by 3.2 per cent, while the electricity sector expanded by 4.9 per cent and the water sector by 4.3 per cent, reflecting the strength of linkages across industrial activities and their contribution to GDP.

The chamber said that it is working, in coordination with official bodies, to implement a series of targeted initiatives aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, broadening its export base, supporting access to new markets and creating more job opportunities for Jordanians, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

It highlighted that the strong performance, particularly in manufacturing, is the result of cumulative efforts and long-standing expertise in developing national industry, stressing that the sector possesses the fundamentals needed to achieve further gains in the period ahead.

The JCI affirmed that the latest results represent a launching point for broader opportunities, amid promising prospects for Jordanian industry to strengthen its presence locally, regionally and internationally, while increasing its contribution to economic growth and job creation.

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