MADABA — The German Jordanian University (GJU) and the Technical University of Applied Sciences Wurzburg-Schweinfurt (THWS) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish two exchange programmes focused on hydrogen technology and social work.

Students must do a preparatory year followed by two years of academic study at GJU, after which students will complete their respective programme at THWS, where they will obtain their degree.

During the ceremony, GJU also introduced “GJU talks”, a series of discussions hosting presenters covering contemporary topics.

The talk’s first speaker was THWS President Robert Grebner.

GJU President Alaeddin Al Halhouli and Grebner signed the MoU on the GJU campus in Madaba, with the participation of the chairperson of the accreditation commission for higher education, Dhafer Al Sarayrah.

The recently established exchange programme focused on hydrogen technology engineering is considered the first of its kind in the region, according to the university.

During his presentation, Halhouli underscored the importance of this partnership in exchanging expertise between the two universities, especially when it comes to hydrogen technology.

“Hydrogen technology is very important to our future. This programme will prepare Jordanian students to join the labour market, as it offers both theoretical and practical experience. Jordan is currently working on establishing a strategy for hydrogen technology, which will enhance the Kingdom’s sustainability and attract investments,” he said.

Grebner expressed his appreciation for the ongoing partnership between GJU and THWS, emphasising that this MoU will have a positive impact on both countries.

When asked by The Jordan Times what makes this MoU different from previous agreements, Grebner said: “Germany is in need of social workers. This agreement prepares students for the labour market in Germany, which is quite different than the one in Jordan, and awards them with German degrees, making market integration easier.”

THWS, located in Bavaria, has 53 degree programmes, 9,300 students and 280 professors.

Sarayrah commended GJU’s commitment and work regarding partnerships with German universities, praising the programmes offered to students.