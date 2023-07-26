AMMAN — The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) on Tuesday participated in a training programme in Amman organised by United Cities and Local Governments in the Middle East and West Asia (UCLG-MEWA).

The programme, implemented in cooperation UN Habitat and (UCLG-Learning), and titled “Decentralised Cooperation, Localising SDGs for Regional Urban Planning and Inter-cities Cooperation”, aims at encouraging cities to learn, exchanging best practices and building capacity in the fields of urban planning and sustainable development, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In his opening remarks, UCLG-MEWA Secretary General Mehmet Duman said that the event contributes to assessing performance, strengthening ties and exchanging expertise at the regional and international levels in an effort to achieve sustainable development.

Amman Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh expressed his appreciation of international partners, UCLG and UN organisations for their cooperation and support to cities and local administrations to become more resilient in facing global challenges.

GAM has embarked on outlining new strategies based on a participatory approach in many fields; namely by implementing a climate change resistant and innovative infrastructure to improve the quality of life of residents and create an investment-friendly environment.

Representatives of local organisations from Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, Tunisia and the UAE participated in the three-day training programme.

