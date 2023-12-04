AMMAN — Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Chairman of Mass Group Holding Company Ahmad Saleh to conduct feasibility studies for the development of green hydrogen projects in Jordan.

Kharabsheh said that the agreement targets an annual production of 180,000 tonnes of green ammonia and outlines the general framework of cooperation to facilitate and empower the company to undertake a preliminary feasibility study for a new green hydrogen project, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister highlighted the significance of partnerships with the private sector, saying the agreement is the eighth of its kind in the production of green hydrogen and green ammonia.

He expressed hope in realising the ministry's vision and the energy sector's ambitions for Jordan to become a regional and global hub for hydrogen production and export.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the ministry and the sector to facilitating the investment in green hydrogen, which, he said, represents a "precious opportunity for the Kingdom and investors alike, as it is a promising sector in Europe".

Kharabsheh pointed out that this MoU is part of the government's efforts to enhance Jordan's role as a regional centre for green energy production.

For his part, Saleh commended the government's initiative to expand investments in the green hydrogen sector, highlighting the Kingdom's strategic location and the abundance of renewable energy resources, such as solar and wind energies.

