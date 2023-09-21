AMMAN — Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into the Kingdom in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 reached $383.8 million, up by 85.7 per cent compared with the same period of 2022, preliminary data of payment balance of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) showed on Wednesday.

The CBJ attributed the increase to re-invested profits and newly registered investments at the Industry, Trade and Supply Ministry, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

FDI flows into the Kingdom in the first half of the year reached some $776 million, marking an increase of 20.9 per cent compared with the same period of 2022.

