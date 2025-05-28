AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, focusing on boosting bilateral ties and addressing regional and international developments.

Safadi and Valtonen underlined the importance of enhancing cooperation across all sectors, both bilaterally and within the framework of the strategic partnership with the EU. The ministers also stressed the need to reinforce multilateral cooperation and uphold international law as a cornerstone of international stability, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The meeting included discussions on preparations for a high-level side event co-hosted by Jordan and Finland during the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. The event will commemorate the 10th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 2250 on Youth, Peace, and Security, an initiative spearheaded by HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

On Gaza, the two top diplomats reviewed ongoing efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire, ensure the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid and support regional and international initiatives aimed at producing concrete outcomes from next month’s international conference in New York, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France. The conference seeks to advance a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Safadi reiterated Jordan’s call for increased international recognition of the State of Palestine, highlighting it as a reaffirmation of international support for the two-state solution.

Turning to Syria, the ministers discussed recent developments, with Safadi stressing the importance of supporting reconstruction efforts grounded in principles that uphold Syria’s unity, security, and stability, eliminate terrorism, and guarantee the rights of all Syrians.

Safadi also commended Finland’s contributions to regional security and stability. Both ministers agreed to maintain close coordination and cooperation in the interest of strengthening the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

