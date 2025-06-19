AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held extensive talks with German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali-Radovan focusing on strengthening economic, investment, and development cooperation.

The discussions focused on enhancing economic, investment, and development cooperation, as well as regional developments and their broader implications, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministers stressed the need for a clear, institutional approach to transforming the Jordanian-German partnership into deeper economic and development cooperation, particularly through enhanced engagement with the private sector.

They also discussed potential cooperation in key areas, including water, energy, and vocational training, emphasising the importance of following up on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah’s April 2 visit to Germany, during which he met with representatives of German economic institutions and companies.

The ministers also agreed to facilitate and activate meetings between private sector representatives from Jordan and Germany.

They also reviewed the refugee situation, underscoring the need to sustain support for refugees, host countries, and UN agencies providing assistance.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Germany’s support of Jordan’s economic development, particularly in the water sector, and for its continued assistance to Syrian refugees and UNRWA.

