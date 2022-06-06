The 22nd epidemiological week, spanning between May 28 and June 3, marked a rise of 24 per cent in the number of recorded COVID cases, adviser at the Prime Ministry for Health Affairs and the official in charge of the pandemic Adel Bilbeisi said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Bilbeisi said that the total number of PCR tests decreased by five per cent, adding that the total number of patients receiving treatment at hospital went down by 43 per cent to four cases during the 22nd week, compared with seven cases in the previous week.

In regard to the test positive rate, it increased to 2.2 per cent, compared with 1.7 per cent in the 21st week.

As for the death rate, two deaths were recorded during the past epidemiological week, Bilbeisi highlighted.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

