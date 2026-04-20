AMMAN — The Aqaba railway project, agreed with the United Arab Emirates, represents one of the largest investments in the Kingdom in two decades, positioning it as a key driver of economic growth, investment and job creation, Minister of Transport Nidal Qatamin said on Saturday.

Qatamin described the project as a strategic step towards building a modern, integrated transport system that would boost Jordan’s position as a regional logistics hub and support sustainable economic development, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

He said that the agreement, signed in the UAE and attended by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and UAE Vice President Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marks the start of implementation procedures and includes the establishment of a joint Jordanian-Emirati company to develop and operate the railway.

The minister noted that the partnership is based on equal ownership between the two sides, with a 50-50 stake, ensuring balanced governance and joint decision-making.

On the Jordanian side, shares are distributed among the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company (30 per cent), the Arab Potash Company (5 per cent), the Social Security Investment Fund (7 per cent), and the Government Investments Management Company (8 per cent).

Qatamin said that the project will be implemented over five years, beginning with financial close in early 2027, followed by construction. It will include two main lines spanning some 150 kilometres and 200 kilometres, linking phosphate and potash production sites to Aqaba Port.

He added that the railway will have an annual capacity of up to 16 million tonnes and will extend roughly 360 kilometres, serving key mining areas including Shidiya and Ghor Al Safi.

Describing the project as a “qualitative leap”, Qatamin said rail transport is significantly more efficient for bulk commodities such as phosphate and potash, compared with the current reliance on trucking.

He added that the project forms part of broader government plans under the Economic Modernisation Vision to enhance supply chains, reduce transport costs, and improve the competitiveness of industrial sectors.

Qatamin said that the railway would serve as the foundation for a future national rail network linking Jordan with neighbouring countries, including potential connections to Syrian ports and the Mediterranean, within an integrated transport and logistics system.

He stressed that the project would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities, noting that the transport sector already accounts for around 12 per cent of total employment.

“Trucks will remain an essential component of the transport system,” he said, adding that rail and road transport are complementary rather than competing modes.

Qatamin also pointed to ongoing discussions with Syria and Turkey on regional rail connectivity, noting that the project reinforces Jordan’s historic role as a bridge between continents.

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