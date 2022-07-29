Deputising for Prime Minister Bisher Al Khasawneh, Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Shamali on Thursday inaugurated the 20th Amman International Summer Shopping Festival, held at the Jordan Exhibition and Convention Centre in Mecca Mall in Amman.

The 10-day festival is scheduled to see the participation of local industrial representatives, as well as companies from Palestine, Iran and Pakistan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The festival, which opens daily between 3pm and 11pm, includes multiple showcased items, mainly food, furniture, clothes, accessories, chemical products, detergents and antiques.

