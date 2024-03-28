AMMAN — Local apparel markets across the Kingdom are witnessing an increase in demand as Eid Al Fitr approaches, according to stakeholders.

President of the Textile and Readymade Clothes Syndicate Sultan Allan recently said that “all products are available in substantial quantities for Eid Al Fitr, a period considered crucial for the industry”.

He told The Jordan Times that there are approximately 14,200 footwear and apparel shops across the country, employing over 69,000 individuals, the majority of whom are Jordanians.

Despite the ongoing Red Sea crisis, Allan anticipated a daily increase in demand, noting that prices have remained stable so far, adding that last year’s imports were valued at around JD135 million.

Allan also said that the recent disbursement of public sector salaries has enabled people to begin their Eid Al Fitr preparations, stimulating activity in the sector over the past few days.

Hala Abdulla, owner of several boutiques, observed a noticeable increase in trade activity, adding that “It is still insufficient as sales were relatively low for almost two weeks due to reduced demand during Ramadan”.

She noted that footwear sales have increased by approximately 10 per cent recently, expressing hope for more customers in the coming days.

