KUWAIT CITY: A government source has disclosed plans to raise gasoline prices in alignment with global market rates shortly. The source informed that this price hike will apply exclusively to expatriates, with citizens being exempt. To shield citizens from any price increase, the government will introduce financial support for fuel consumption.

The source stated, "It is unreasonable for expatriates and visitors to enjoy gasoline at low prices when their numbers are double that of citizens." The proposed price increase and its percentage are currently under review and will soon be presented to the Economic Affairs Committee for approval.

