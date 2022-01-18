ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, who expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil facilities in the UAE.

During the call, President Herzog expressed Israel's rejection of this attack and emphasised support to all measures the UAE is taking defend its security and sovereignty.

The Israeli president also offered his condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed over for the victims of these criminal attacks, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked the President Herzog for his stance and sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people.

