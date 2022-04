Hungary's finances are more stable today than in previous crisis periods, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday, adding that high volatility in oil prices made it difficult to project the pace of economic growth this year.

However, Varga told the annual general meeting of OTP Bank that Hungary remained on a growth trajectory and household consumption would continue to support growth as the economy nears full employment.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs)