Vantage Data Centers is a global leader in digital infrastructure serving the world's most influential AI and cloud providers. With operations spanning North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage delivers capacity at unrivaled speed and scale, driven by a relentless commitment to operational excellence and customer success. Vantage is empowering transformative companies to shape the future. For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com .

The Conservation Agreement Exchange Ceremony for the Penjaga Gunung Project was witnessed by His Highness Crown Prince of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj (middle) and YB Dato’ Sri Arthur Joseph Kurup, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (third from the left). Fitri Abdullah, Country Managing Director, Malaysia was the representative of Vantage Data Centers (far right).

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