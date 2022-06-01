Thailand is expected to meet its revenue collection targets for the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years, helped by increased exports and a recovery in tourism, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Annual export growth of 12-15% in the first four months of this year was "satisfactory", Arkhom Termpittayapaisith told the House of Representatives, which is debating a budget bill for the 2023 fiscal year starting in October.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



Reuters