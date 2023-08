Thailand has no plan to raise the current 7% value-added-tax to help support the economy, which is expected to grow at a faster pace in the second half of the year, the finance ministry said on Monday.

The current VAT level will also help reduce living costs and build business confidence, the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)