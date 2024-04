Thailand plans to collect a 7% value-added tax (VAT) on imported goods sold online for less than 1,500 baht ($40.94) starting in May, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday.

Goods sold for less than 1,500 baht are currently exempt from VAT in Thailand.

($1 = 36.6400 baht) (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)