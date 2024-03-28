Thailand on Thursday announced a tax waiver for organisers of large international concerts, sporting events, and festivals to try to attract big events and position itself as a regional tourism hub.

The Board of Investment will grant organisers of large international events requiring an investment of at least 100 million baht ($2.74 million), an import duty exemption on equipment and facilitate the temporary entry of required foreign staff, it said in a statement.

