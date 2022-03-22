JEDDAH — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as mediation efforts to end the crisis, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.



The Saudi minister reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for a peaceful resolution through negotiations. Prince Faisal also discussed achieving this through the mediation proposed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced on March 3 the Kingdom readiness to exert all efforts to mediate between parties in the conflict in Ukraine, after separate phone calls with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.



This is the second call between Prince Faisal and Lavrov since the conflict began between Russia and Ukraine on February 24.



On March 5, Prince Faisal stressed in a phone call with Lavrov that the best way to deal with this crisis is to strengthen dialogue between the two parties to reach a political solution that achieves regional and international security and stability.

