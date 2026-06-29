On 27 June 2026, Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Mayor of South East District, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Manpower, and Adviser to East Coast GRC Grassroots Organisations (Bedok), Ms Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, and Prudential financial representatives, joined 145 children and family members at the launch of Prudential's Get Fit! Get Lit! programme at Siglap Community Club. The programme, delivered in partnership with South East Community Development Council, combines financial literacy, physical activity, and climate and health education for children aged 7-12.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - With rising temperatures and dengue risks becoming a growing concern in Singapore, Prudential Singapore ("Prudential"), in partnership with South East Community Development Council ("South East CDC"), has launched(GFGL). It is an experiential programme that helps children aged 7–12 in the South East District build life skills in money management and stay healthy and resilient in a changing climate.The launch event, held at Siglap Community Club, was officiated by Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, Mayor of South East District, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Manpower, and Adviser to East Coast GRC Grassroots Organisations (Bedok) and Ms Chan San San, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Singapore. They were joined by 145 children and family members, and 20 Prudential financial representatives. To mark the occasion, Prudential and South East CDC signed a Partnership Agreement to bring GFGL to 3,000 children by end-2027, through South East CDC's network of schools and community partners, as well as children from Prudential's broader outreach efforts, including youth groups such as the Singapore Girl Guides (Brownies).GFGL started as a financial literacy and sports initiative, and now incorporates climate and health education to help children aged 7–12 develop future-readiness. Delivered through classroom learning and interactive activities, the programme introduces children to the financial concepts of. It also helps them to understand how a changing climate can affect their daily lives and what simple actions they can take to stay well and adaptable. Volunteers of GFGL are Prudential employees and financial representatives., said: "We would like to help children gain important life skills: understanding simple money concepts to manage their pocket money, how to take care of their health, and managing the impacts of climate change. The early habits we build when we're young stay with us and shape the decisions we make later in life. Through our partnership with the South East Community Development Council and the support of our volunteers, including our financial representatives and employees, Get Fit! Get Lit! brings these lessons directly to children from primary schools and community groups in a way that is fun, practical and relevant to their daily lives. Ultimately, our goal is to support 3,000 children with skills that help them to grow and contribute to a healthier, more resilient community."said: "At South East CDC, we believe in nurturing young individuals to realise their full potential. The Get Fit! Get Lit! programme shows how community partnerships can deliver meaningful, hands-on learning — building healthy habits, financial awareness, and environmental responsibility in our children. By bringing this to schools and community groups across the South East District, we hope to give as many children as possible a strong foundation for the future."South East CDC will work with Prudential to bring GFGL to schools and community partners across the district. Leveraging South East CDC's extensive network, the programme will reach children from up to 15 schools, including CHIJ (Katong) Primary, St. Gabriel's Primary School, and Geylang Methodist School (Primary), as well as community partners, TRANS Family Service Centre and Thye Hua Kwan Family Service Centre. South East CDC will play an active role in onboarding and coordinating with participating schools and community partners, ensuring that children across the district have access to the programme. The programme rollout will be supported by volunteers comprising Prudential employees and financial representatives.Children today face a growing range of challenges – from navigating financial decisions to understanding climate and health risks that are becoming more visible around them. In Singapore, for instance, vector-borne diseases such as dengue remain a recurring concern, particularly during warmer periods, highlighting how environmental factors can directly affect health and daily life.GFGL helps them build practical life skills early – across financial literacy, as well as climate and health resilience. By bringing these elements together, the programme builds confidence and resilience, equipping children with the knowledge and habits to manage risks and adapt to a changing environment. This reach is made possible by South East CDC's deep roots in the South East District, with its network of community clubs, schools, and community partners serving as the backbone for delivering GFGL to children and families across the district.Developed by Prudential plc's regional community investment arm, Prudence Foundation, Cha-Ching is a global financial education programme for children aged 7-12 years old. It teaches them the importance of being financially responsible from a young age by driving four fundamental money management concepts:. More than 20,000 children have participated in the programme since 2018.Hashtag: #Prudential #PrudentialSingapore #Sustainability #CSR #financialliteracy #climate #climateandhealthresilience

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About Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd (Prudential Singapore)

Prudential Assurance Company Singapore (Pte) Ltd is one of the top life and health insurance companies in Singapore, serving the financial and protection needs of the country's citizens for 95 years. As at 31 December 2025, it has S$66.3 billion funds under management. The company has an AA Financial Strength Rating from leading credit rating agency Standard & Poor's and delivers a suite of well-rounded product offerings in Protection, Savings and Investment through multiple distribution channels including a network of 5,400 financial representatives.



About South East Community Development Council

South East CDC, established on 24 November 2001, oversees the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representative Constituency (GRC) and Mountbatten Single Member Constituency (SMC), East Coast GRC, Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, serving a population of more than half a million residents. At the helm of South East CDC is Mayor Dinesh Vasu Dash, who leads the team in fulfilling the CDC's mission as an Aggregator of Needs and Resources, Builder of Capability and Capacity in Partners and Networks, and Connector of Communities. South East CDC initiates and manages programmes in collaboration with both community and corporate partners to nurture a vibrant and self-reliant community.



More information on South East CDC can be found at southeast.cdc.gov.sg, its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/secdc or its Instagram at www.instagram.com/southeastcdc. To keep up with Mayor Dinesh and receive updates on his work in the South East District, follow him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dineshvdash or his Instagram at www.instagram.com/dineshvasudash.





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