Mira Coral Bay: Branded Property in Ras AI Khaimah (UAE) Reimagined By Mira Developments and Marjan

Marjan is the master-developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region's leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan's strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah's natural assets and lay the foundations of the emirate's future expansions.

Mira Developments is a UAE-based company and a part of the Mira Group. It engages in residential and commercial property construction projects with a strong focus on collaborations with the world's leading lifestyle brands and fully furnished homes. Among its most notable projects are the Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, a gated lagoon community in Meydan, Dubai, just 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai, the world's first residential property by the Italian fashion icon.

