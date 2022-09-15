WASHINGTON - Downside risks continue to dominate the global economic outlook and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said on Thursday.

Rice told reporters that high-frequency data pointed to a further loss of momentum in the third quarter, but gave no details on any further revisions to the IMF's outlook.

The IMF in July revised down global growth to 3.2% in 2022 and 2.9% in 2023. It will release a new outlook next month.

