I-PRIMO is a renowned premium bridal jewellery brand from Japan that boasts over 200 designs of rings. Inspired by Greek myths and constellations, the design concepts carry the meanings of fortune and love – the wishes of every couple for the rest of their lives and family. The vision behind the brand's philosophy stems from the desire to play a supporting role and provide treasured keepsakes to couples advancing towards the new and significant chapter in their lives: marriage. From the choice of materials, and selection of diamonds to the quality of craftsmanship, I-PRIMO upholds stringent standards each step of the way With exceptional customer service, I-PRIMO creates truly special and unforgettable moments every time a couple puts on their rings for the first time. The brand provides customers with the opportunity to find the perfect ring that symbolises their love story. The rings are carefully crafted to enhance their durability while incorporating beautiful designs for an endless selection to cater to any bride or groom. The designs are as authentic as they are original. The brand specialises in made-to-order rings and customises and crafts them to perfection based on each customer's budget, sizes, preferred ring settings, and loose diamond preference. The brand operates more than 120 retail stores across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.

