China Duty Free International Limited (CDFI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Duty Free Group (CDFG). CDFG was established in 1984. It is a state-owned company authorized by the State Council for duty free business nationwide. CDFG has established long-term partnership with over 1,000 international luxury brands. CDFG runs over 240 duty free stores in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and Cambodia, and its sales channels cover major domestic airports in China, Hong Kong and Macau international airports as well as the world largest duty free complex Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex. CDFG operates 7 logistics centers with custom clearance capability and 5 customer service centers that support its businesses in the entire China. CDFG owns more than 18.6 million members and serves nearly 200 million tourists every year. CDFG is the most diversified duty free operator in the world and operates the largest number of retail outlets in a single country. CDFI is responsible for CDFG's overseas business development and operation. CDFI offers the most comprehensive retail experience to global travellers. Its subsidiaries include Duty Zero by cdf at HK International Airports, Central, Causeway Bay and Citygate in Tung Chung, cdf Beauty Hong Kong Flagship Store, cdf Macau Airport Duty Free Shop, cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Shop, 3 duty free stores in Cambodia, 2 duty free cruise stores and e-commerce platforms.

