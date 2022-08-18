Riyadh: The Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce has revealed that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Uzbekistan amounted to SAR 289 million.



The economic report, which was issued by the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce on the occasion of the visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kingdom, indicated that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 amounted to SAR 65 million, and that the value of the Kingdom's exports to Uzbekistan in 2021 grew by 20%, compared to 2020.



It stated that the value of the Kingdom's imports from Uzbekistan increased in 2021 by 37% compared to 2020 and the value of the trade balance in favor of Uzbekistan in 2021 increased by 37% compared to 2020, while the value of trade between the two countries increased in 2021 to reach SAR 65 million, achieving a growth of 38% over its value in 2020.



The report showed that the Kingdom's most important exports to Uzbekistan are insecticides and mineral or chemical fertilizers, while the most important Saudi imported goods from Uzbekistan are fresh or dried fruits and crude zinc.