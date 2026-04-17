Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the UAE, said the relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia represent an advanced model of strategic partnership in the 21st century, rooted in shared visions, interests and values, and significantly strengthened since the reformist government took office in Ethiopia in 2018.

The Ambassador said this reflects Ethiopia’s pragmatic approach at both regional and global levels, with Addis Ababa viewing the UAE as a key strategic partner amid rapidly evolving global dynamics.

He highlighted the strong alignment of visions between the leadership of the two countries, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed, describing their relationship as fraternal and a clear testament to the strength of bilateral ties.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Ethiopian Ambassador stated that this closeness was also evident during recent difficult times, when a visit took place amid conflict, conveying messages that reflected Ethiopia’s firm solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and the peoples of both nations.

The Ambassador stressed that the relationship is not just transactional, but based on principles of coexistence, fraternity and mutual respect, which have opened new avenues for cooperation in regional peace and security, economic engagement, and cultural exchange. He described the partnership as one of the ideal models of bilateral relations in the modern era.

He noted that the pillars of the strategic relationship are grounded in policy convergence at global, regional and bilateral levels, with peace and stability representing a central area of cooperation. Ethiopia, he said, has a long-standing role in international peacekeeping, while the UAE has emerged in the 21st century as a key global contributor to peace-building and stability, including through financial support and diplomatic engagement.

Ambassador Jemal highlighted growing economic cooperation, noting that Ethiopia—Africa’s second most populous nation with over 130 million people—offers significant investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, technology and tourism. He pointed out that more than 130 UAE companies are currently implementing over 160 projects in Ethiopia.

He added that Ethiopia possesses vast arable land, abundant water resources, renewable energy—accounting for around 98 percent of its energy mix—and a large, skilled workforce. These advantages, he said, complement the UAE’s strengths in capital, technology and global expertise, creating a strong foundation for transformative cooperation.

He emphasised that food security is a strategic priority for both countries, noting that Ethiopia’s agricultural potential offers major opportunities for UAE investment. He also pointed to prospects in manufacturing, particularly pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, as well as infrastructure, including logistics and port connectivity, where the UAE holds global leadership.

Ambassador Jemal highlighted major infrastructure developments, including a new airport project in Bishoftu, expected to be one of the largest in Africa with a capacity of up to 110 million passengers annually, noting the UAE’s role as a trusted partner with strong expertise and goodwill.

On peace and security, he stressed that both nations share a core belief that peace must be underpinned by development and prosperity, with joint engagement in regional issues including Sudan, Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa. He reiterated that dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving conflicts, particularly in Sudan, where both countries support a Sudanese-led peace process.

He also underlined cooperation in addressing regional security challenges, including countering extremist groups and ensuring stability in critical waterways such as the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman and Bab Al-Mandeb, given their direct impact on global energy flows, food security and trade.

In the field of energy and climate action, he noted that Ethiopia relies heavily on renewable energy and has been selected to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP32, reflecting its growing leadership in climate action. He highlighted Ethiopia’s “Green Legacy Initiative”, under which more than 48 billion seedlings have been planted, transforming the country’s environmental landscape.

He praised the UAE’s leadership in advancing clean energy transition and its successful hosting of COP28, expressing Ethiopia’s interest in benefiting from the UAE’s experience in organising major global events, including technical, logistical and stakeholder engagement aspects.

At the cultural and people-to-people level, he noted that more than 300,000 Ethiopians live in the UAE, contributing to its development while strengthening bilateral ties. He also highlighted the importance of education and scholarship programmes, particularly those supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in building future leaders who will serve as ambassadors of cooperation between the two nations.

He stressed the importance of institutionalising cultural exchange, expanding education and vocational training, and enhancing interfaith cooperation, noting the shared Abrahamic traditions and historical ties between the two countries, including Ethiopia’s role as a place of refuge for early Muslims.

In conclusion, he highlighted tourism as a promising area for further cooperation, pointing to Ethiopia’s rich history, natural diversity, moderate climate and emerging tourism infrastructure, inviting UAE citizens to explore the country’s unique destinations.