ISTANBUL: The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Türkiye continue to strengthen their strategic partnership in trade and investment by exploring further opportunities for constructive cooperation between the business communities of the two friendly countries under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which entered into force on 1st September 2023 and has already contributed to stimulating bilateral trade and investment flows.

In this context, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, met in Istanbul with a number of ministers and senior government officials and addressed business leaders from both countries at the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum. He also participated in the third annual meeting of the UAE-Türkiye Business Council following its restructuring.

The UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Türkiye exceeded US$45.2 billion in 2025, marking annual growth of 15.5 percent compared to 2024.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has significantly strengthened the growth of trade and investment between the two countries and enabled both sides to surpass initial projections for bilateral non-oil trade.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also held a meeting in Istanbul with Mustafa Tuzcu, Deputy Minister of Trade of Türkiye, focusing on ways to maximise the benefits of the CEPA between the two countries, with emphasis on further expanding the trade partnership and identifying new opportunities for investment and constructive cooperation.

Addressing the UAE-Türkiye Business Forum, Dr. Al Zeyoudi underscored the importance of partnership and innovation in driving economic growth in the two friendly countries.

He said, “The UAE and Türkiye share a strong and growing relationship built on mutual respect and the achievement of shared objectives. The results of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two friendly countries clearly reflect this, with non-oil trade between the two countries nearly tripling compared to 2022, before the agreement was signed and entered into force in 2023.”

He added, “As we continue to deepen our ties and expand the scope of our cooperation, we are opening broader horizons for building new partnerships between our business communities, contributing to sustainable growth that serves the interests of both countries.”

In remarks delivered during the third annual meeting of the UAE-Türkiye Business Council following its restructuring, Al Zeyoudi said the council today stands as a testament to the success story being written by the UAE-Türkiye strategic trade and investment partnership, after the shared determination to elevate bilateral relations to new horizons became a reality reflected in figures, data and joint projects across numerous sectors where real economic value is created and sustainable partnerships are built.

He said, “The UAE is committed to ensuring that the next chapter of our strategic partnership with Türkiye is more ambitious and innovative, and that together we continue achieving our shared trade and investment objectives.”

The UAE delegation participating in the forum included business leaders and representatives of Emirati companies from a range of sectors, including logistics, trade and investment, energy and renewable energy, technology and artificial intelligence, agriculture and food security, financial services, aviation and healthcare, among others.

The UAE-Türkiye Business Forum also witnessed the signing of two new memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation and building partnerships between the business communities on both sides.

The UAE-Türkiye CEPA was among the first agreements signed under the UAE’s national agenda aimed at enhancing foreign trade and investment flows, strengthening supply chain resilience and creating opportunities for the private sector. The meetings, discussions and events held in Istanbul also provided an opportunity to reinforce economic ties with a key partner and pave the way for further cooperation that supports mutual prosperity and growth.