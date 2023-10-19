ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a telephone call today from His Excellency António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations. During the call, they discussed the urgent need to implement measures that prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. The conversation emphasised intensifying diplomatic efforts to open critical humanitarian corridors and to establish a humanitarian ceasefire to enable the unobstructed delivery of relief and medical aid to Gaza.

His Highness and the UN Secretary-General underscored the priority of ensuring civilian protection in accordance with international humanitarian law, particularly in light of the violence and worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of urgent action to halt escalation and enable diplomatic efforts to contain the situation and restore calm. They also highlighted the grave potential repercussions of the crisis on regional peace, stability, and security.

Moreover, the discussion covered the role of the United Nations in coordinating with key international stakeholders to find a political horizon to advance a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace between Israel and Palestine, to achieve sustainable security and stability in the Middle East